Lowcountry hospital has zero COVID cases in ICU

BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Health systems across the country had been overwhelmed with COVID cases in emergency rooms and ICU’s. Now, there is good news out of one Lowcountry hospital.

After the omicron variant infected so many, now COVID cases are on the decline in Beaufort County and that’s shown particularly in a milestone Beaufort Memorial Hospital hit.

“This is the first time in almost two years where our ICU population is 0 for COVID,” said Dr. Kurt Gambla, the chief medical officer at Beaufort Memorial.

In addition, he says there’s only three COVID positive patients in the whole hospital, allowing all the workers here a moment to breathe.

“Everybody’s still exhausted but I think there is now on top of the exhaustion a sense of relief while we have at least a reprieve, we don’t know what’s coming next.”

He says the feeling in the medical community is similar.

“There’s a lot of optimism right now and there’s reason for it but we should always temper it with a little bit of caution because we’ve seen peaks turn into valleys, only to be followed by another peak.”

Since the pandemic started, Beaufort County has seen four peaks, each with a higher moving 7 day average of cases than the last. Now that number is down to its lowest point since December 1st, 2021, coinciding with DHEC changing its mask guidelines for low activity areas.

“The suggestion is that if you’re indoors a lot of the masking can be relaxed and the social distancing.”

Dr. Gambla says there are exceptions to that if you’re around people at high risk as he remains cautiously optimistic moving forward.

