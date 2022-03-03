Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Lyft driver accused of raping intoxicated passenger in backseat, police say

Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.
Kevyn Rojas is facing sexual battery charges after police say he raped a Lyft passenger.(Miami-Dade County Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Miami police have arrested a Lyft driver for allegedly raping an intoxicated tourist during a ride last weekend.

Police say a woman used Lyft on Feb. 26 to get back to her hotel. But the driver, identified as Kevyn Rojas, drove past the destination.

The woman told police he eventually parked the car, got into the back seat, and raped her. The woman says she tried to fight him off but was too drunk.

Rojas later dropped her off at her hotel, and she filed a police report.

Rojas is facing sexual battery charges.

Lyft says it is appalled by the driver’s alleged behavior. He has been permanently removed from the company.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Generic Graphic
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits