More than 200 acres burned on Ft. Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - You may notice some smoky conditions Thursday, that’s because more than 200 acres of land were burned on Fort Stewart.

Prescribed burns on Fort Stewart help to clear the land and allow for regrowth. A team of researchers has carefully calculated the parameters of each burn, which typically take place between December and June. The researchers in charge of Thursday’s burn are also using something unique—helicopters circle the areas on fire to get images overhead that help measure radiation.

“It’s watching it at the same time that the satellites are also watching, we have instruments on towers in the burn unit looking at the fires as well, so it’s all about measuring radiation both on the ground, up in the air, and from space,” said Matt Dickinson, U.S. Forest Service.

Researchers say this is the second prescribed burn they’ve used the helicopter imaging.

While fire can often be a cause for alarm, these flames are under complete control.

“These forests require fire. They require fire like forests require sunlight and soil,’ said Joe O’Brien, Project Leader for U.S. Forest Service.

Fort Stewart is home to one of the largest prescribed burn programs in the country, burning around 130,000 acres annually. Researchers have been using the base to learn more about the process.

“As researchers, we’re trying to improve the science behind prescribed fire, help support the management team in making better decisions in improving their application of prescribed fire.”

These researchers say setting these areas on fire is beneficial for wildlife as well.

“With prescribed fire, we’re actually maintaining a habitat for multiple different types of endangered species, that’s both plant and animal species,” said Louise Loudermilk, Athens Prescribed Fire Lab.

And it helps prevent wildfires from starting.

“The work that people do with prescribed fire in the southeast mitigates the threat for wildfire.”

The group of researchers began conducting burns in December, and have collected loads of data since then.

“It helps us gather the kind of data we need to understand how fires work, what fire does. The opportunity to place instruments in advance of a fire and have the fire pass through is really critical for collecting good data. That’s why we work with prescribed fires.”

Data collection for the study is expected to expend into April.

