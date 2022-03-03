Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Newsom proposes to force some homeless people into treatment

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Oakland, Calif.(Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor proposed a plan on Thursday to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.

The proposal by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, would require all counties in California to set up a mental health branch in civil court to assist people in need of help but who won’t accept services.

The state would require counties to provide comprehensive treatment to those suffering from debilitating psychosis and people would be obligated to accept the care.

Some advocates for the homeless have objected to forced care, but Newsom told the San Francisco Chronicle it is past time to talk about civil rights when people are attacking others.

His proposal would require legislative agreement.

FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a...
FILE - California Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, helps clean a homeless encampment alongside a freeway on Jan. 12, 2022, in San Diego. California's governor proposed a plan on Thursday, March 3, 2022, to force homeless people with severe mental health and addiction disorders into treatment.(AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly called the plan the “beginning of a conversation about how we address one of the most important problems in California.”

He said the effort is to address what “for many of us is one of the most heartbreaking, heart-wrenching” challenges, and “that is how do we serve the needs of individuals who are the sickest of the sick?”

“It’s about a new pathway,” Ghaly said. “It’s about a paradigm shift.”

Ghaly said he expects the program could apply to 7,000 to 12,000 people in California, although not all have to be homeless.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Generic Graphic
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits