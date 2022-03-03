Pooler prepares for St. Patrick’s Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day is just two weeks away. While Savannah is gearing up for the return of the parade and festival, just down the road, Pooler is also getting prepared for what they expect to be a busy holiday.

The city of Pooler is hosting their first St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Tanger Outlets on March 17. The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce is excited to host their first festival and says they are estimating around 5,000 people will come out.

The festival in Pooler will be at Tanger Outlets on St. Patrick’s Day from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be about 20 food trucks, 35 vendors, a DJ, live music and games for the whole family.

But that’s just the beginning for Pooler as they are anticipating many visitors to stay in the city and travel to downtown Savannah for the festivities. Most hotels are around 90 percent booked but they expect to be sold out before St. Patrick’s’ Day.

“It has been a while, it’s been 2 years, and now with Savannah not allowing food trucks or vendors, we have taken that and run with it. I think with our tourists and with and with our visitors from South Carolina and the Florida line, they are going to come down and enjoy St. Patrick’s Day,” said Pam Southard, the executive director at the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce.

Also in Pooler, there will be shuttles going back and forth from Tanger Outlets to downtown Savannah. There will be 5 coach buses running every hour on the half hour on St. Patrick’s Day starting at 7:30 a.m. and running through midnight.

To help with the extra traffic in the area, Pooler Police are already getting prepared to have extra officers available to keep the public safe but also to help direct traffic. Pooler Police are used to dealing with traffic during busy shopping days at Tanger Outlets so they say they feel prepared to take on the first St. Patrick’s Day celebration for the city.

“It’s going to be a holiday weekend, there will be people here from all over the world so be patient, I think more people are going to come out and party, more people wanting to get out of the house and start to celebrate,” said Lt. Victor Tyson from Pooler Police. “It has been a couple of years since we have had a large St. Patrick’s Day celebration so what we are expecting this year and gearing up for is an extra capacity of people.”

The extra enforcement will start up the morning of St. Patrick’s Day and run through the weekend so they are asking for your patience with the additional traffic.

