THURSDAY | Temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are around 80° with low humidity and plenty of sunshine at noon. Even though it’ll be warm today, humidity remains very low today.

Today’s record high temperature at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is 85°, set in 1976. We’ll get close to the record; forecasting 83°.

The sky remains mostly sunny through our afternoon. Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s this evening by early evening and will bottom-out in the mid-40s to lower 50s tomorrow morning. A weak cold front shifts through tonight or early Friday, allowing some cooler air to filter back into our area. Temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the Lowcountry to mid-70s in Savannah and lower 80s well south of the Altamaha River Friday afternoon.

A warming trend returns this weekend and a warm start to next week is in the forecast ahead of our next cold front and chance of rain.

