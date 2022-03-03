Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

THURSDAY | Temperatures peaking in the low to mid-80s!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures are around 80° with low humidity and plenty of sunshine at noon. Even though it’ll be warm today, humidity remains very low today.

Today’s record high temperature at the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is 85°, set in 1976. We’ll get close to the record; forecasting 83°.

The sky remains mostly sunny through our afternoon. Temperatures, quickly, cool into the 60s this evening by early evening and will bottom-out in the mid-40s to lower 50s tomorrow morning. A weak cold front shifts through tonight or early Friday, allowing some cooler air to filter back into our area. Temperatures will range from the lower 70s in the Lowcountry to mid-70s in Savannah and lower 80s well south of the Altamaha River Friday afternoon.

A warming trend returns this weekend and a warm start to next week is in the forecast ahead of our next cold front and chance of rain.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 3-03-2022
It's a sunny, chilly morning
VIDEO FORECAST | Early Spring weather continues
Approaching a record on Thursday
Jamie's 4:30pm Forecast
It was a cold start to Wednesday
VIDEO FORECAST | Cold morning, warm afternoon - all in today's forecast!