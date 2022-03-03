Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Vintage Pokémon card sells for $900,000

This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.
This near mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.(Source: Courtesy of Goldin/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 11:40 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Trading Pokémon cards is one thing.

Shelling out hundreds of thousands of dollars? That’s on a whole other level.

A near-mint condition vintage gaming card was sold for $900,000.

The Pocket Monsters Japanese promo “Illustrator” holographic Pikachu card was created in 1998 and was only released in Japan.

There were more than 30 other offers, but an unknown bidder won out in the end, shattering the former record and making it the highest-priced Pokémon card ever sold.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marc Wilson
Bulloch Co. judge denies immunity for Marc Wilson, jury selection to begin April 18
Part of East Bolton Street, near Love Oak Street, is closed while Savannah Police investigate...
Police investigating shooting on Bolton Street in Savannah
Bethel AME Church on East Broad Street
WTOC Investigates: Gaps in legal protections for historic buildings
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Commissioner Justin Frasier
Liberty Co. commissioner arrested for DUI

Latest News

He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
He says administrators confiscated flags, but he encouraged students "not to give in to the...
Student suspended for pride flags at rally in Florida
A group of people, including terminally ill children, escape Ukraine on a humanitarian train....
Ukraine: Escaping on humanitarian train into Poland
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
North Korea fires ballistic missile in extension of testing