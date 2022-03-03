Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

War in Ukraine pushes mortgage rates lower

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The war in Ukraine is helping push mortgage rates lower – at least for now.

According to Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.76% in the week ending March 3, 2022.

It’s the second week in a row that rates have fallen, after weeks of increase.

The rates dropped as a result of receding U.S. Treasury yields, as investors moved to the safety of bonds due to Russia invading Ukraine.

Freddie Mac says rates will likely increase again in the coming months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Savannah Police investigating after man injured in shooting on Thackery Place
An early morning fire has destroyed an adult entertainment club in Jasper County, S.C. and...
Fire destroys S.C. adult entertainment club; shuts down traffic for hours
A deployment underway, thousands of 3rd Infantry Division soldiers are flying out of Savannah,...
More 3rd ID soldiers deploy to Germany to support NATO allies
The U.S. Navy is coming to Savannah later this month.
Navy Week coming to Savannah this month
Police lights
Teenager shot, killed on McKenzie Place in Savannah

Latest News

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue...
Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement
Police say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a shootout with police in Philadelphia.
Armed 12-year-old killed in police shootout in Pennsylvania
Generic Graphic
Pilot, co-pilot OK after military plane crash in Beaufort County
Cain Velasquez is facing an attempted murder charge.
Cain Velasquez charged with attempted murder
FILE - In this April 28, 2011, photo, an Afghan National Army pickup truck passes parked U.S....
House backs bill to help veterans exposed to toxic burn pits