27th annual Shamrock Run held in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The streets of downtown Savannah turned a shade of green Friday evening in an effort to keep babies and new moms healthy.

The 27th annual March of Dimes Shamrock Run began in Ellis Square with entertainment including performances by Legacy Irish Dance Academy. The popular kiddie run was around the square with the 5k going all the way to Forsyth Park and back. Isolation during the pandemic was tough for mothers to be. The executive director says she’s happy to see in person support.

Victoria Smith, Executive Director of March of Dimes of Savannah said, “We all want healthy babies and healthy moms; that’s been the tradition and goals, and all the research that’s been done continues to promote those efforts.”

She’s also grateful for all the sponsors of the event including Guinness, Fleet Feet, B&D Burgers, Wet Willies, and United Web Works.

If you’d like to get more involved with March of Dimes, you could possibly volunteer in the NICU at Memorial Health. Smith’s email is victoryjo@gmail.com

