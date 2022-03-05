Annual ‘Chefs and Chocolates’ event held to raise money for Urban Hope

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A taste of hope benefitting Urban Hope.

Friday night, a fundraiser for a Savannah organization known for helping out kids.

The annual “Chefs and Chocolates” event happening at the Kehoe Iron Works Building in Savannah.

Ticketholders enjoyed delicious treats and live music.

All proceeds going toward Urban Hope, an after school program for local, at-risk youth.

“I really want people to understand that we do great work, and it’s free of charge to the children of Savannah and we really want them to grow and have a wonderful life. This is very helpful for them,” said Board President Deshawn Bell.

