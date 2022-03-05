Dry weekend ahead of a wetter work week to come!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a cloudy start, clouds eroded away with sunshine taking over this afternoon. Temperatures will climb to the upper 70s to lower 70s away from the coastline, where highs top out in the 60s and lower 70s.

Comfortable weather continues into the evening. Temperatures dip back into the 60s after sunset under mostly clear skies and a southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour.

Sunday Tybee Tides: 0.4′ 4:37AM I 7.0′ 10:41AM I 0.0′ 4:51PM

Much like Saturday morning, patchy fog is possible once again overnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. Temperatures will start out near 60 degrees, warming through the morning helping the fog lift on out of here. Highs reach the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Monday will be out last completely dry day for a while, with temperatures starting out in the lower 60s and climbing all the way to the mid 80s during the afternoon.

A wetter pattern shift moves in on Tuesday, with scattered showers and even a few storms possible during the afternoon and evening.

Looking for a free car wash courtesy of Mother Nature? Rain chances return this week! pic.twitter.com/lzrJOCZ1q2 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) March 6, 2022

As a sign of springtime, daily scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms return to the forecast through the end of the week. 1 to 2.5 inches of rain will be possible, just during the second half of the work week. Organized severe weather isn’t likely, but a stronger storm or two will be possible during the afternoons into the evening time frame.

We aren’t done with chilly weather yet! A cold front will likely move in this coming weekend that could bring a light freeze for inland communities on the morning of Sunday the 13th.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

