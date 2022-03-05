Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - A Grand Jury indicted a Rincon teenager for the death of Kamarion Burdette.

Burdette was shot and killed after a botched gun exchange in December. The indictment came down Thursday.

Terry Bailey faces three counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery, interference with government property, and three counts of obstruction of an officer.

Bailey’s family thinks there’s been an injustice. They think Terry shouldn’t be the one sitting in jail because he didn’t pull the trigger that killed his friend, Kamarion Burdette.

We got the 911 call’s from that night and his family’s reaction to his indictment.

19-year-old Kamarion Burdette was shot off Middleground Road on December 6 after a gun exchange gone wrong.

According to police Bailey and Burdette met up with another party to swap guns. The police report shows that’s when things took a turn and the other man says, Bailey and Burdette tried to rob him.

And now, Bailey is in jail, an indictment lists out a number of serious charges with the felony murder charge carrying the possibility of life in prison.

“Now that we have the indictment we know what we fighting against, ok,” said Bailey’s mother Yolanda Bailey.

That’s Bailey’s mom taking a call from him in jail, she say it shouldn’t be him in a cell.

“What’s the difference between that young man and my young man?”

His mother Yolanda Bailey says none of this is adding up

“He’s not that kid. He’s just not that kid.”

Investigators say Bailey and Kamarion were committing a crime of robbery and the other man was just defending himself. Because a death happened during the attempted robbery, the shots fired were justified.

“How can you lock one person up without getting all the evidence for someone whose story was wrong from the beginning?”

These are some excerpts from the 911 calls that night. This is the voice of the person who pulled the trigger.

His voice has been altered to protect his identity since he has not been charged with a crime.

“I’m driving right now. I just got... somebody attempted to rob me and I shot and left the scene.”

“Did you shoot them,” asked the dispatcher.

“I don’t think I hit anybody,” he responded.

“There’s blood on my car.”

“There’s blood all over your car,” asked the dispatcher.

“There’s blood on my door... someone got hit”

Minutes later a neighbor called.

“911 state your emergency...”

“I just got home my daughter said she heard gunshots,” said the neighbor.

The family heard the calls for the first time.

“You know how far they drove before she started crying,” said Yolanda Bailey.

“He was so calm about it. He didn’t even know what to say he was stuttering. It was almost like he didn’t want to say the wrong thing,” said Terry Bailey’s girlfriend Dalida Diaz.

The family says race is a factor in all of this due to the shooter being white and Bailey being Black.

“What’s the difference other than their skin color. What’s the difference,” asked Yolanda Bailey.

Bailey’s mother says this fight is far from over....

“We not gon’ stop because it’s not fair. I’m gonna see my son walk out of that jailhouse.”

Rincon PD says part of their decision to charge Bailey is because he initially lied to police and said he was never at the scene while the person who fired called 911 to report the shooting.

They also said they are waiting on forensics to come back from the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

