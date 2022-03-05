Sky Cams
Georgia State Patrol trooper involved in serious wreck on Hwy. 84 in Midway

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM EST
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.

Corporal Keith Kerrick says the wreck happened just after 5 o’clock Friday evening at Highway 84 and Butler Avenue.

He says the driver of a silver car pulled out in front of a trooper who was in the middle of pursuing someone else at the time.

The trooper has minor injuries. The other driver was rushed to a hospital in Savannah with serious injuries.

We’re still waiting for GSP to give us some more details.

