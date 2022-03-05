Sky Cams
Vidalia Police investigating armed robbery at local business

The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East...
The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East First Street Friday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local business Friday night.

According to police, officers arrived at the Family Dollar on East First Street around 8:40 p.m. in reference to a reported robbery.

Police said after the suspect collected the money from the safe, he fled on foot.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact the Vidalia Police Department Investigative Division at 912-537-4123.

