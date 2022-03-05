Windsor Forest boys basketball punches ticket to GHSA 3A title game

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - An intense game took place at Georgia College and State University for the Georgia High School Association boys 3A semifinal match-up between Windsor Forest and Thomson at Georgia College and State University.

The Knights came out on top, punching their ticket to the state finals with a 60-53 win.

After the first quarter, Windsor Forest was down 25-19, but got it within 2 heading into the half.

The second half the Knights really start to roll, up 48 to 46 going into the 4th quarter from the Centennial Center.

Senior D’Ante Bass, a future Georgetown Hoya scored 14 points in the win-- 10 of those came in the first half.

“Feels good, you know? It was a real hard-fought game. Two good teams on both sides. Real scrappy, real physical, you know, but we just did it. We did it,” Bass said.

The Knights Head Coach Aaron Clark said his team really focused in the second half and shot the ball better.

“We’ve been here a couple of times before and we didn’t get it done. We didn’t get a chance to go to the championship game, so for us this is a milestone,” said Clark. “I’m ecstatic.”

The Windsor Forest Knights will face the Cross Creek Razorbacks for the Georgia High School Association Boys 3A state title Friday, March 11 at 3:00 P.M. in the Macon Coliseum.

