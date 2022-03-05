Sky Cams
Woodville-Tompkins falls to Butler in GHSA Final Four

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 10:14 PM EST
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia High School Association basketball final four is underway at regional sites across the state Friday.

Woodville-Tompkins had a hard-fought battle in their first final four, but came up short.

Woodville-Tompkins boys basketball in their first GHSA Final Four game in program history, facing the Butler Bulldogs out of Augusta.

Woodville-Tompkins falls in the state semifinals to Butler - final score 66 to 45.

“I was proud of them before they stepped foot on the court. You know, you don’t just want to get here, but that’s part of the process. We were the final four teams. You know, we’ve been dodging bullets, and tonight we played with fire and it burned us. That’s a good ball club. I mean, they’re one of the best teams.... and I mean, they play, they’ve got some pit bulls,” said Lenny Williams, Boys Basketball Coach.

The Wolverines finish the season 18 and 11 on the year.

Taking a look at Saturday’s Final Four games, we could have an all-Chatham County championship game in boys 3A.

Windsor Forest and Thomson face off at 4:00 p.m. Then we’ve got Cross Creek and Beach in the 8:00 game.

In between those two we have the girls 3A Semifinals. The 2:00 game features Westminster and Lumpkin County.

Then at 6:00 we’ve got Pierce County and Greater Atlanta Christian trying to punch a ticket to the championship.

