BCSO investigating shooting in Seabrook

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in Seabrook Sunday afternoon.
By Brian Bailey
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Seabrook.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Stuart Point Road.

Officials say several residences and vehicles were struck by bullets, but no one was injured.

Witnesses say the suspects were traveling in two vehicles: a black Dodge Durango and a black Honda Civic, with each vehicle containing at least three people.

Following the shooting, the suspects drove off towards Trask Parkway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch.

