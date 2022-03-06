Beach boys, Pierce Co. girls basketball fall in GHSA 3A semifinals

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a huge weekend for high school basketball in Georgia as the GHSA final four action continued Saturday at Georgia College and State University.

In the late game, the boys 3A semifinals between the Beach Bulldogs and Cross Creek Razorbacks, it was back and forth the entire game, but Cross Creek pulled away late in the fourth quarter, topping Beach 52-43.

Team captains, Shamarrie Hugie, a junior, and sophomore Larry Johnson each scored 15 to lead the Bulldogs.

“They really wanted it, but on the bright side, we got some good experience this year,” said Beach boys head basketball coach Simon Heyward. “My whole starting five is coming back next year, so we’re going to be ready to make another state championship run.”

The Bulldogs end the season 16-9 overall.

Cross Creek will face Windsor Forest, who won the early boys 3A game, for the boys championship.

In between the two boys games, the Pierce County Bears girls basketball team faced off with Greater Atlanta Christian in the girls 3A semifinals.

The Bear’s run would end in the final four, 66-46 the final score from the Centennial Center. They end the year at 24-6 overall.

GACS will play Lumpkin County, who beat Westminster in the first game of the day 64-42, in the girls championship game.

