Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Beach boys, Pierce Co. girls basketball fall in GHSA 3A semifinals

By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - It was a huge weekend for high school basketball in Georgia as the GHSA final four action continued Saturday at Georgia College and State University.

In the late game, the boys 3A semifinals between the Beach Bulldogs and Cross Creek Razorbacks, it was back and forth the entire game, but Cross Creek pulled away late in the fourth quarter, topping Beach 52-43.

Team captains, Shamarrie Hugie, a junior, and sophomore Larry Johnson each scored 15 to lead the Bulldogs.

“They really wanted it, but on the bright side, we got some good experience this year,” said Beach boys head basketball coach Simon Heyward. “My whole starting five is coming back next year, so we’re going to be ready to make another state championship run.”

The Bulldogs end the season 16-9 overall.

Cross Creek will face Windsor Forest, who won the early boys 3A game, for the boys championship.

In between the two boys games, the Pierce County Bears girls basketball team faced off with Greater Atlanta Christian in the girls 3A semifinals.

The Bear’s run would end in the final four, 66-46 the final score from the Centennial Center. They end the year at 24-6 overall.

GACS will play Lumpkin County, who beat Westminster in the first game of the day 64-42, in the girls championship game.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.
Georgia State Patrol trooper involved in serious wreck on Hwy. 84 in Midway
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange
Commissioner Justin Frasier
Liberty Co. commissioner arrested for DUI
The Vidalia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on East...
Vidalia Police investigating armed robbery at local business
Marc Wilson
Bulloch Co. judge denies immunity for Marc Wilson, jury selection to begin April 18

Latest News

The Savannah State men's basketball team wins the 2022 SIAC Tournament Championship, topping...
Savannah State men’s basketball wins SIAC Tournament Championship, SSU women finish runner-up
Beach boys, Pierce Co. girls basketball fall in GHSA 3A semifinals
Beach boys, Pierce Co. girls basketball fall in GHSA 3A semifinals
Windsor Forest boys basketball celebrates a semifinal win in the GHSA Boys basketball state...
Windsor Forest boys basketball punches ticket to GHSA 3A title game
Windsor Forest boys basketball punches ticket to GHSA 3A title game
Windsor Forest boys basketball punches ticket to GHSA 3A title game