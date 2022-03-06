Sky Cams
Father dies after saving 4-year-old from Michigan house fire

Jeremy Droscha died days after suffering major injuries from an explosion that caused his house to catch fire. Fire officials say he was thrown from his home following the explosion but went back in to save his 4-year-old daughter.(Source: Charlotte Fire Department)
By Jake Vigna, Jake Draugelis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 2:06 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man who risked his life to save his 4-year-old daughter from a house fire caused by an explosion has died from his injuries.

Jeremy Droscha suffered major injuries after an explosion caused his Charlotte, Michigan, house to catch fire Tuesday. He sustained second-and third-degree burns to 60% of his body and died from his injuries days later, WILX reports.

Eaton County Fairgrounds made the announcement of Droscha’s death on its Facebook page Saturday. Droscha had served on the fair’s board for several years and served as the board’s vice president.

“Jeremy was a big asset to our board, but more importantly a great friend to all of us,” the post read. “Our entire Fair family is left rattled by this sudden loss. The community’s support for Jeremy’s loved ones has been greatly appreciated.”

According to Fire Chief Robert Vogel, Droscha was thrown from his home following the explosion. He went back into the house to save his 4-year-old daughter, identified by family members as Aubrey.

Thanks to her father, Aubrey was able to escape with just a few scratches.

The Droscha family lost their home and most of their possessions after an explosion at the home caused it to catch fire.(Source: Charlotte Fire Department)

Vogel told WILX the house fire Tuesday was one of the toughest scenes he’s ever worked.

“It was a very unique call. In my 33 years of service, I haven’t seen that much devastation from a blast,” Vogel said. “The back of the house had been blown apart and was on fire. The fire was spreading to the front of the house. We had to deal with the adult male, who was severely burned.”

Vogel also said it was a miracle that Aubrey escaped with few injuries, given the extent of damage to the home.

In addition to Aubrey, Droscha leaves behind his wife and two other children, who were not in the home at the time of the explosion. A GoFundMe set up for the family has raised more than $68,000.

Michigan State Police ruled the cause of the explosion as unintentional.

Copyright 2022 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

