Near-record warmth ahead of wetter weather this week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible overnight into Monday morning with lows only in the lower 60s at sunrise.

Monday Tybee Tides: 0.8′ 5:18AM I 6.7′ 11:25AM I 0.7′ 5:30PM

Temperatures quickly warm, reaching highs in the mid 80s away from the coastline. Savannah will likely be within a couple degrees of tying our record high of 86 Monday afternoon! This will be our last completely dry day for the work week, so enjoy!

A wetter pattern shift begins on Tuesday as a cold front approaches from the west. This could support scattered afternoon showers and a thunderstorm or two.

Unsettled weather makes itself comfortable for the rest of the week as the cold front stalls over us on Wednesday. Plan on having your rain gear with you from Wednesday through Friday as a low moving up the coast continues our increased rain chances through the end of the work week.

1 to 2.5 inches of rain will be likely during the second half of the work week. Organized severe weather isn’t likely, but a stronger storm or two will be possible during the afternoons into the evening time frame.

We aren’t done with chilly weather yet! Another cold front will move in on Saturday, kicking out the rain. Behind that front, colder air filters in. We will likely see temperatures near freezing Sunday morning away from the coastline!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

