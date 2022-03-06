The Oatland Island Wildlife Center welcomes 2 new cougar cubs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Oatland Island Wildlife Center has some new residents at Cougar Crossing.

2 new cougar cubs made their debut this weekend.

They were originally found in a backyard in Washington state, transported to the Memphis Zoo, then relocated to their new home in Savannah.

Caretakers with the exhibit say there’s been a gap left behind after losing Shanti, another cougar, in 2020 due to illness.

Sunday’s celebration was a baby shower to welcome the new cubs.

“We’re super excited to introduce them to the public. It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had them since December, so we’re really excited that people can finally see them and see how adorable they are, and interact with them at the window,” said Amanda Michael, senior animal caretaker at Oatland Island Wildlife Center.

The cubs are just under six months old, and this weekend was the first time the public could visit them.

The Friends of Oatland Island are holding a special fundraiser to help name the cubs.

