‘Pray for Ukraine’, woman organizes a rally in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Uliana Gonzalez organized a rally in downtown Savannah that brought the global message of “Pray for Ukraine” to the streets of the Coastal Empire.

“People are fighting for their lives, for their homes, for their families, for their kids and for their country,” Uliana Gonzalez, Rally Organizer said.

Gonzalez says her grandfather is still in Ukraine as her father continues to serve for that country’s army.

“I’m checking the news every hour to make sure they’re still alive,” Uliana Gonzalez, Rally Organizer said.

She says she aims to bring attention to the Ukrainian people that are suffering.

“I’m trying to do whatever I can, since I’m so far away from my family and from my country. So I’m trying to bring awareness to the situation in Ukraine right now,” Uliana Gonzalez, Rally Organizer said.

In addition, friends gathered alongside Gonzalez pleading for peace.

“It is so incredibly important that we stand together and show our support, especially when we all wish to do so. And this is a great way to do it knowing that we’re so far away, but we want to help,” Rebecca Fenwick, Rally Atendee said.

Fenwick says her Ukrainian friends have shared firsthand the uncertainty they’ve faced over the past few days.

“You don’t know if someone’s going to answer the phone when you call. So taking each moment that you have with your loved ones on the line and just praying for your country and for your family,” Rebecca Fenwick, Rally Atendee said.

The rally caught the attention of many people walking by with some spontaneously joining in as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

