Savannah breweries participate in Georgia Beer Day

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 5, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mark your calendars, there are 70 breweries across the state, including three in Savannah that are participating in Georgia Beer Day March 5.

The Georgia Craft Brewers Guild organizes the day and aims to spread awareness and education of Georgia’s craft beer industry.

Owners at one participating brewery say the guild helps advocate for local craft beer makers and their staff.

“The guild is our voice, so one of the things we were able to do with the guild was create an association level health plan. So, every brewery in the guild can provide healthcare at an affordable cost to their employees. Things like that are what make the guild important and it’s why we’re a part of it,” Kevin Ryan, CEO, Service Brewing Co said.

Customers can buy commemorative glasses to mark the day and a portion of those proceeds will help benefit the Brewer’s Guild.

