3rd Infantry Division Band prepares for St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is home to the 3rd Infantry Division, and also the 3rd ID Band. Now, that band is preparing to hit the road to Savannah for a special St. Patrick’s Day performance.

It’s a time-honored tradition. For years, the 3rd Infantry Division Band has marched down the streets of downtown Savannah.

This year will be the first Savannah St. Patrick’s Day parade for Corporal Bo Lee, a flutist.

“This will be the largest one in a while, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Cpl. Lee joined the 3rd ID band in 2020, and she fully understands the significance of being a band member.

“Our main mission is troop support. So, we are playing for deployments, redeployments, retirement ceremonies.”

Most recently, the 3rd ID Band could be found playing off their fellow servicemen and women as they boarded their flight to Germany in early March. These are part of the 3,800 Fort Stewart soldiers deploying to support the nation’s NATO allies amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine. Cpl. Lee says the music played a big role in the day.

“I anticipated it being kind of tense, especially being newer in the Army, I knew there must’ve been newer soldiers who were getting deployed too. Once we got playing, it really felt like the tension dissipated and people were a little more at ease, I would say.”

Something she won’t soon forget.

“When I was there playing the ceremonies, just in my peripheral seeing some of the soldiers dancing along or tapping their toe, it was nice to give them a sense of ease or comfort and feel like they’re being supported.”

And now it’s the band’s turn to dance for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Savannah.

“For this, it’s completely different. Earth Wind and Fire, BTS, some jazzy tunes and it’s not army marching we’re doing, it’s dancing really.”

This performance is the band’s way of connecting with the community.

“Just have fun with it. Just kind of try to let go of the rigidity we normally feel in ceremonies, just having fun.”

Mixing Army green with the emerald green of St. Patrick’s Day to bring you a special performance.

