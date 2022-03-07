Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

4 people shot at restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after multiple people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon.
By Julia Huffman and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:51 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after several people were shot at The Seafood Lady restaurant Sunday afternoon, WAVE reported.

It happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of East Jefferson Street, police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Early investigation determined a car pulled up to the intersection of Hancock and Jefferson Street, and someone in the car fired several shots, hitting four people inside the restaurant.

No description of the four people shot were provided. Two of the people shot were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and the other two were taken by private means to a hospital in Jeffersonville, Indiana, Smiley said.

All four people are believed to have sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The police said they are continuing the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire burning through hundreds of acres in Bloomingdale
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall.
Heated debate over dissolving Port Wentworth City Charter
We can expect to pay more than $4 a gallon for several months.
Georgia Southern professor discusses exactly why we are seeing high gas prices
FILE GRAPHIC
GBI investigating reported shooting, suicide at Chatham Co. hotel
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
First Alert: Stormy weather pattern, rounds of beneficial rain are in the forecast

Latest News

FILE - Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrive...
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending
People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in...
Russians pressure Ukrainian cities as fighting continues
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain past midnight to salvage 162-game season
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall.
Heated debate over dissolving Port Wentworth City Charter
Johana Suarez, 37, is charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend, 48-year-old Henry...
Woman allegedly ran over, killed boyfriend while driving 73 mph