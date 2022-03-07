Sky Cams
Celtic Heritage Festival in Forsyth Park this Friday

By Cyreia Sandlin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:39 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The season of St. Patrick is well underway! In just four days, the fountain at Forsyth Park will turn green and there’s a big celebration planned to go with the event.

The Celtic Heritage Festival honors Irish culture with activities for the whole family.

Meaghan Dwyer-Ryan, secretary for the Board of Directors for the Celtic Heritage Festival, joined Morning Break to talk about the festival.

