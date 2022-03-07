Wildfire continues to burn in Bloomingdale

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC has learned about a wildfire involving some trees in the area of Osteen Road and Douberly Hill.

Officials say they’ve been working on it since around 3:30 p.m.

The fire is estimated to be 150-200 acres and crews have cleared around 80% of the fire.

In addition, the Forestry Commission has 5 tractor plow units on scene creating fire breaks.

They say the goal is to contain the fire and let it burn itself out and that could take days.

The Georgia Forestry Commission will stay on scene after its contained to check for hot spots and keep break lines clear.

They are expecting an “active” wildfire season this year from March through May.

