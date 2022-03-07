Consumers adjusting driving habits due to rising gas prices

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gas price averages continue to rise, leaving some drivers to reconsider how often they’re making trips.

Here’s a look at average gas prices in Savannah, and how much they’ve increased since last week.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas was averaging around $3.50, and that average is now almost $4.00 a gallon. Compare that to national averages, which are up about 46 cents from last week, now over $4.00 a gallon.

Around Savannah, unleaded gas reached as high as $4.39 a gallon, and diesel as high as nearly $5.00 a gallon.

Some drivers WTOC spoke with put the blame for the soaring gas prices on our federal government, while others blamed the conflict in Ukraine. And most said they’d be rethinking how often they got behind the wheel in an effort to save money.

“It’s going to make me think before I drive, I can assure you that,” said Chatham County resident Jeff Powell.

Savannah resident, David Riley, said “It’s going to get much worse. It’s going to get to the point where it’s hard just to get back and forth to work, and going to the grocery store. So you’ll have to stop at the store on your way from work, get all your necessities, and stay home.”

Another way drivers said they’d try to save some money is taking advantage of reward points some grocery stores offer at the pump to drop the price per gallon down, or using cash, which is sometimes cheaper at certain gas stations.

