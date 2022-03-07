Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Consumers adjusting driving habits due to rising gas prices

By Sean Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Gas price averages continue to rise, leaving some drivers to reconsider how often they’re making trips.

Here’s a look at average gas prices in Savannah, and how much they’ve increased since last week.

According to GasBuddy, a gallon of gas was averaging around $3.50, and that average is now almost $4.00 a gallon. Compare that to national averages, which are up about 46 cents from last week, now over $4.00 a gallon.

Around Savannah, unleaded gas reached as high as $4.39 a gallon, and diesel as high as nearly $5.00 a gallon.

Some drivers WTOC spoke with put the blame for the soaring gas prices on our federal government, while others blamed the conflict in Ukraine. And most said they’d be rethinking how often they got behind the wheel in an effort to save money.

“It’s going to make me think before I drive, I can assure you that,” said Chatham County resident Jeff Powell.

Savannah resident, David Riley, said “It’s going to get much worse. It’s going to get to the point where it’s hard just to get back and forth to work, and going to the grocery store. So you’ll have to stop at the store on your way from work, get all your necessities, and stay home.”

Another way drivers said they’d try to save some money is taking advantage of reward points some grocery stores offer at the pump to drop the price per gallon down, or using cash, which is sometimes cheaper at certain gas stations.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Fatal wreck leaves 1 person dead
FILE GRAPHIC
GBI investigating reported shooting, suicide at Chatham Co. hotel
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.
Georgia State Patrol trooper involved in serious wreck on Hwy. 84 in Midway
Commissioner Justin Frasier
Liberty Co. commissioner arrested for DUI
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange

Latest News

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire continues to burn in Bloomingdale
Whitely launches bid for SCCPSS school board president
Whitely launches bid for SCCPSS school board president
A Rincon and Springfield direction sign.
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Report shows increase in overdoses in Bryan County during pandemic