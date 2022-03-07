Sky Cams
Drive through COVID testing ends on Hilton Head Island

By Tyler Manion
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - With case numbers trending down and a Palmetto State health agency shifting their recommendations, drive through testing came to an end Monday on Hilton Head Island.

Throughout the last few months testing details on Hilton Head have been changing often, with the one constant being the site at Chaplin Park. On Monday though, the town’s emergency manager said this site is no longer needed.

“In January we had days as high as 450, by the end of January we had already dropped down to the low 40s. That trend continued into February and now into March we’re seeing single digits, so at this point the need is not there to keep that line open any longer,” Tom Dunn, Emergency Manager said.

He says over the last week they’ve averaged eight tests a day, and this was the only remaining site on the island.

“DHEC in several interviews over the past couple months is talking about shifting to a take home test strategy or an at home test strategy so that kind of falls into that timeline with them shutting their sites down along with shutting this one down,” Tom Dunn, Emergency Manager said.

Dunn says if cases do go back up they can have those conversations about whether or not they want to bring back these in person testing sites, but says for now they feel comfortable with the at-home tests.

