Fatal wreck leaves 1 person dead

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal collision on Seven Pines Road near Birds Nest Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says, a 1999 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck was traveling west on Seven Pines Road when the driver ran off the road and overturned.

The collision remains under investigation.

