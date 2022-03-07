Sky Cams
Fatal wreck leaves 1 person dead

File photo of police tape.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal collision on Seven Pines Road near Birds Nest Road.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says, a 1999 Chevy Silverado Pickup truck was traveling west on Seven Pines Road when the driver ran off the road and overturned.

The collision remains under investigation.

WTOC will keep you up to date as we receive information.

