First Alert: Stormier weather pattern develops, much colder weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry region has been abnormally dry for several weeks and a portion of the area is, officially, classified as being in a ‘moderate drought’.

A much wetter weather pattern develops this week, promising some improvement in drought conditions.

The week begins dry and very warm; sound familiar? The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is forecast to reach a high temperature of 86°. Today’s record high temperature is 86°, set in 1961.

However, changes begin Tuesday. You’ll feel the increase in humidity Monday, into Tuesday morning as clouds increase. Isolated, to widely scattered, rain showers are in Tuesday’s forecast. The greatest chance of rain occurs in the afternoon and evening. But, not everyone will be lucky enough to get ‘free water’.

It appears there will be three periods of more widespread rain and storms; Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, during the day Friday and Friday night, into early Saturday morning.

Between Tuesday afternoon and Saturday morning, most of the area will average two to four inches of needed rain. A few neighborhoods could see several inches of rain by the time all is said and done. While widespread severe weather is unlikely, a few severe storms are possible. The risk of strong, or severe, storms will be greatest Wednesday evening and again Friday night, into Saturday morning. But, that risk remains low for now.

Keep an eye on the forecast; TV, wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App. The team will be fine-tuning timeline and the risk of severe weather in the days to come.

Much colder, drier weather builds in during the day Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.