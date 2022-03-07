Sky Cams
GBI investigating reported shooting, suicide at Chatham Co. hotel

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested to investigate a reported shooting and suicide near a Chatham County hotel.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), officers were dispatched at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 6, to property damage caused by a firearm at a hotel on South Gateway Boulevard. While at this scene, officers heard gunshots from the area of another nearby hotel.

Officers found an adult male with a serious gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

According to CCPD, an adult male suspect was identified and located. Officers began a foot pursuit.

The police say the suspect reached the backside of the hotel and reportedly shot himself. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Per CCPD protocol, the GBI was notified and asked to investigate the incident.

