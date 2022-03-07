Sky Cams
Man uses Covid relief loan to buy an estimated $57,000 Pokémon trading card

Fraud alert
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUBLIN, Ga. (WTOC) - A 31-year-old man has been sentenced to federal prison after admitting he lied to receive a Covid-19 disaster relief loan.

Officials say he used the funds to buy a collectible trading card.

They say Vinath Oudomsine was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of Wire Fraud.

The U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen fined Oudomsine $10,000, ordered him to pay restitution of $85,000, and to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

According to court documents, Oudomsine applied for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan, said he had 10 employees, and grossed $235,000 in a year preceding the pandemic.

After that, the SBA deposited $85,000 into Oudomsine’s bank account on Aug. 4, 2020.

Oudomsine later used $57,789 of the funds to purchase a Pokémon trading card.

They say Oudomsine agreed to forfeit the Pokémon card “Charizard” as part of the prosecution.

“COVID-19 disaster relief loans are issued by the government to help businesses struggling to survive during a pandemic, not to use for trivial collectible items,” said Philip Wislar, Acting Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

