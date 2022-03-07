Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

MONDAY | Record-warmth ahead of a stormier work-week!

By Cutter Martin
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 4:54 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Our day begins with patchy areas of fog, some coastal sea fog and mild temperatures. Temperatures range from the low to mid-60s inland to mid and upper 60s east of the I-95 corridor.

There will be more clouds around today as the temperature warms into the low and mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s. Today’s record high temperature is 86°. We may tie, or even break, that record this afternoon. Today will be dry, but much wetter weather is on the way!

Get read for stormier, then much colder weather this week...

A front sags into our area tomorrow; bringing a chance of spotty showers with it. The first round of more-widespread rain falls Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, followed by another around Friday and a third Friday evening through Saturday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Much colder, drier weather filters in this weekend.

A widespread frost and/or freeze is expected Sunday morning, followed by another risk of a frost or light freeze Monday morning.

Prepare your gardens, gardeners.

Have a great day,

Cutter

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire burning through hundreds of acres in Bloomingdale
FILE PHOTO - Port Wentworth city hall.
Heated debate over dissolving Port Wentworth City Charter
We can expect to pay more than $4 a gallon for several months.
Georgia Southern professor discusses exactly why we are seeing high gas prices
FILE GRAPHIC
GBI investigating reported shooting, suicide at Chatham Co. hotel
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
First Alert: Stormy weather pattern, rounds of beneficial rain are in the forecast

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday
Dave's 6pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-08-2022
Heavy rain, flooding possible through Monday
First Alert: Stormy weather pattern, rounds of beneficial rain are in the forecast
The area is dry at 6:50 a.m.
VIDEO FORECAST | A chance of rain returns today!
*
TUESDAY | Scattered thunder-boomers this afternoon, evening