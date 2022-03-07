MONDAY | Record-warmth ahead of a stormier work-week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Our day begins with patchy areas of fog, some coastal sea fog and mild temperatures. Temperatures range from the low to mid-60s inland to mid and upper 60s east of the I-95 corridor.

There will be more clouds around today as the temperature warms into the low and mid-80s by noon; peaking in the mid to upper 80s. Today’s record high temperature is 86°. We may tie, or even break, that record this afternoon. Today will be dry, but much wetter weather is on the way!

Get read for stormier, then much colder weather this week...

A front sags into our area tomorrow; bringing a chance of spotty showers with it. The first round of more-widespread rain falls Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning, followed by another around Friday and a third Friday evening through Saturday morning ahead of a strong cold front. Much colder, drier weather filters in this weekend.

A widespread frost and/or freeze is expected Sunday morning, followed by another risk of a frost or light freeze Monday morning.

Prepare your gardens, gardeners.

Have a great day,

Cutter

