New Chatham Area Transit CEO talks priorities

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One month after taking the helm at Chatham Area Transit, new CEO Faye DiMassimo spoke to WTOC about her priorities and vision for the agency moving forward.

Faye DiMassimo brings decades of experience in transportation leadership to the table to guide her in her new role as the CEO of Chatham Area Transit.

“Forty years in transportation, if I have a real home, that’s it. It’s transportation. Because it’s what I’ve been doing forty one years I actually think now,” DiMassimo said.

Before joining CAT, DiMassimo served as a Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure to the mayor Metro Nashville. And before that she held roles like Director of the Cobb County Department of Transportation and the City of Atlanta Renew Atlanta, TSPLOST General Manager.

Now that she’s settling in, DiMassimo talked about her top priorities.

“Top priority is getting the reorganization complete so we have a team that is really thoughtfully organized toward the performance that we desire now and into the future,” DiMassimo said.

DiMassimo said she’s also focused on the upcoming creation of a master transit plan and implementation, as well as employee recruiting.

“We’re looking at, what are some fresh things we can do, what are some new things we can do to activate people out there in the community who might have an interest in becoming an operator with us, or some other role that’s going to be here. Lots of opportunities that will be coming forward with us soon,” DiMassimo said.

The new CAT CEO says community partnerships will also be a priority for her in her new role.

“I’m looking at the partnerships with all the local governments that help to determine what that future vision is, and I’m looking at all those partnerships that exist out there now, others perhaps at the local level, but certainly at the state and federal level, around then how do we actually accomplish the things that we have organized ourselves to do, and we’ve described our vision for what we want to do,” she said.

Chatham Area Transit will resume full capacity on its fixed-route buses, CAT Mobility paratransit vehicles and Savannah Belles Ferry boats.

The new CEO says CAT is balancing public safety with the needs of our riders, and the move is consistent with how other transit systems have adapted at this stage of the pandemic.

