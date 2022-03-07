Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

New Chatham Area Transit CEO talks priorities

Faye DiMassimo
Faye DiMassimo(Chatham Area Transit)
By Sean Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One month after taking the helm at Chatham Area Transit, new CEO Faye DiMassimo spoke to WTOC about her priorities and vision for the agency moving forward.

Faye DiMassimo brings decades of experience in transportation leadership to the table to guide her in her new role as the CEO of Chatham Area Transit.

“Forty years in transportation, if I have a real home, that’s it. It’s transportation. Because it’s what I’ve been doing forty one years I actually think now,” DiMassimo said.

Before joining CAT, DiMassimo served as a Senior Advisor for Transportation and Infrastructure to the mayor Metro Nashville. And before that she held roles like Director of the Cobb County Department of Transportation and the City of Atlanta Renew Atlanta, TSPLOST General Manager.

Now that she’s settling in, DiMassimo talked about her top priorities.

“Top priority is getting the reorganization complete so we have a team that is really thoughtfully organized toward the performance that we desire now and into the future,” DiMassimo said.

DiMassimo said she’s also focused on the upcoming creation of a master transit plan and implementation, as well as employee recruiting.

“We’re looking at, what are some fresh things we can do, what are some new things we can do to activate people out there in the community who might have an interest in becoming an operator with us, or some other role that’s going to be here. Lots of opportunities that will be coming forward with us soon,” DiMassimo said.

The new CAT CEO says community partnerships will also be a priority for her in her new role.

“I’m looking at the partnerships with all the local governments that help to determine what that future vision is, and I’m looking at all those partnerships that exist out there now, others perhaps at the local level, but certainly at the state and federal level, around then how do we actually accomplish the things that we have organized ourselves to do, and we’ve described our vision for what we want to do,” she said.

Chatham Area Transit will resume full capacity on its fixed-route buses, CAT Mobility paratransit vehicles and Savannah Belles Ferry boats.

The new CEO says CAT is balancing public safety with the needs of our riders, and the move is consistent with how other transit systems have adapted at this stage of the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police tape.
Fatal wreck leaves 1 person dead
FILE GRAPHIC
GBI investigating reported shooting, suicide at Chatham Co. hotel
A Georgia State Patrol trooper was involved in a serious wreck Friday on Highway 84 near Midway.
Georgia State Patrol trooper involved in serious wreck on Hwy. 84 in Midway
Commissioner Justin Frasier
Liberty Co. commissioner arrested for DUI
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange
Family claims injustice after teen indicted in deadly shooting, botched gun exchange

Latest News

Wildfire in Bloomingdale
Wildfire continues to burn in Bloomingdale
Whitely launches bid for SCCPSS school board president
Whitely launches bid for SCCPSS school board president
A Rincon and Springfield direction sign.
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities
FILE — This Aug. 29, 2018, file photo shows an arrangement of Oxycodone pills in New York.
Report shows increase in overdoses in Bryan County during pandemic