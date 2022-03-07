Report shows increase in overdoses in Bryan County during pandemic

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new report shows an increase in opioid deaths in Bryan County.

This new report from Bryan Prevention and Recovery is a progress check of sorts. The report includes data from the past few years including during the height of the pandemic.

The numbers show a rise in county opioid and fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. Prior to the pandemic, county drug overdose deaths were on the decline. But as COVID cases rose, so did the number of overdose deaths.

Officials from Bryan Prevention and Recovery say these numbers aren’t unique to Bryan County, saying they’re similar to statewide trends.

However, one thing that is unique to Bryan County is prescription drug misuse among Bryan County students remains above the state average.

Mary Fuller, the director of Bryan Prevention and Recovery, spoke about what she says need to be done to deal with the increase.

“I think we need to remind the community that opioids, substance use, substance abuse is still a huge issue in our community. We still need to focus there, we still need to put some energy,” Fuller said.

The report recommends expanded youth prevention programs, community education and awareness, additional funding for support and recovery services and continued Narcan distribution - a drug that can help save someone who is experiencing an overdose.

Now, Fuller says that even though federal and state funding designed to decrease these numbers has decreased over the last few years. Fuller also points out that that community opioid prescription rates are dropping as awareness spreads.

