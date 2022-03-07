Sky Cams
Savannah State basketball teams going to Division II basketball tournament

NCAA Tournament watch party
NCAA Tournament watch party(Sarah Peacock courtesy Savannah State Athletics)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah State women’s and men’s basketball teams are going to the Division II Basketball Championship Tournament.

The lady tigers earned the No. 8 seed in the South Region and will play No. 1 seed Union on March 11 in Jackson, Tennessee.

In addition, the men’s received an automatic qualifier after winning the 2022 Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday.

Both teams will play in the opening round of the 2022 NCAA Division II Basketball Championship Tournament.

Savannah State will be the No. 8 seed out of the NCAA South Region, facing off against No. 1 seeded Nova Southeastern on March 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The say the lady Tigers are one of the best teams in the program’s history.

The times for the games will be posted to the men’s and women’s basketball schedules.

