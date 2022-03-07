Sky Cams
St. Patrick’s Day grand marshal introduced to the public for the first time

Danny T. Powers(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Danny T. Powers is ready to claim his sash just one week after being selected as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

“Wow. This is overwhelming. What a special day,” Danny T. Powers, Parade Grand Marshal said.

This event was the public’s first chance to meet the man who will lead this year’s parade.

Powers’ girlfriend and two daughters joined him on stage as he received what many call the highest honor for a Savannah Irishman.

“I don’t have words to explain it other than how happy I am, how joyful this is,” Danny T. Powers, Parade Grand Marshal said.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson was also in attendance after the city paused St. Patrick’s Day plans the past two years over Covid concerns.

He says Savannah is excited to welcome back the normal festivities.

“We adjusted, we lost, we mourned, we suffered, we persevered and now we’re back,” Major Van Johnson said.

Powers has been a member of the parade committee for more than four decades and he also served as Chatham County’s Tax Commissioner.

During his speech, Powers became emotional when remembering his family and their ties to the parade.

“Well I was choked up because you miss family, and you know that they’re looking down upon you. And they’re cheering for you. That’s what I could think about during that situation,” Danny T. Powers, Parade Grand Marshal said.

Powers’ grandfather wrote the iconic song ‘It’s St. Patrick’s Day in Savannah.”

Powers led the singing to close out the ceremony and this was a full circle moment for the new grand marshal.

