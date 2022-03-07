State grant allows two Effingham Co. communities to address wastewater facilities

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We now know where some of the $422 million that Georgia Governor Brian Kemp earmarked to ensure safe reliable drinking water and improve wastewater systems is heading.

Close to $10 million of it is being split between two Effingham County communities.

“We’re very, very fortunate to receive a grant from the State,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee.

“It’s really a boom to the City of Springfield,” added Springfield Mayor Barty Alderman.

Two Effingham County communities on the receiving end of so major money from the state.

“We’ll get a grant of about $7.3 million,” said Mayor Lee and “$1.675 million,” for Springfield said Mayor Alderman.

In Rincon, where their wastewater facility is currently at 80% capacity, this money is coming at the perfect time.

“We are upgrading our wastewater facility. We are going to, over the next two to three years, double our capacity of our wastewater facility which we see will be badly needed because of our growth,” Mayor Lee says.

Similar to Rincon, Mayor Alderman says they too will be updating their wastewater facility, but that’s not all.

“Within the next few months, we should start seeing a wastewater line from the New Ebenezer Retreat Center down Ebenezer Road to our treatment plant.”

All projects that both communities had already planned to address, but without these grants, “We’d have to have waited a little longer, possibly gone into more debt, which would have entailed more interest payments,” Mayor Alderman says.

Keeping them out of debt and keeping a little more money in your pockets.

“For them, they should be excited to know that we don’t have to consider other options like property tax or other things to help pay for it, or fee increases,” said Mayor Lee.

Along with Springfield and Rincon, Guyton also applied for $600-thousand of that grant money, however they did not receive any from the state.

