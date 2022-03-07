Sky Cams
Whitely launches bid for SCCPSS school board president

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Another candidate has emerged in the race for president of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School Board.

Tye Whitely announced Monday she is running for the seat. Whitely is a Savannah native and a graduate of the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System.

Whitely says her campaign is focused on four points to support the mission of the school system - school choice, community engagement, fiscal responsibility, and recruiting and retaining educators and staff.

She says keeping good teachers in the district is critical.

“We have to remember that if we don’t have great staff, if we don’t have great teachers, if we don’t support them, we will not have the people that we need to educate our kids,” Whitely said.

Whitely’s bid for the seat comes three weeks after incumbent President Dr. Joe Buck announced he would not seek re-election to the seat.

