Breeze Airlines announces five new routes from Savannah/HHI airport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As COVID cases are trending down, spring travel is warming up, and this is just in time for yet another expansion at the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

Breeze Airlines is taking off as we enter the busy spring and summer travel season.

“It’s a win-win. It’s a win for the local community that wants to travel out, as well as folks that want to come to Savannah and enjoy everything this area has to offer,” Brian McCormick, Director of Airport Properties said.

The routes include direct flights to and from Columbus, Hartford, Providence, Norfolk and Los Angeles. Breeze says a partnership at the Savannah-Hilton Head International airport just made sense.

“It’s a growing market as you know, and it’s not just about tourism it’s about an opportunity for the local community to get to travel to places where they want to go,” Brian McCormick, Director of Airport Properties said.

He says the flights, that use smaller planes, will be under a hundred dollars one way and available soon.

