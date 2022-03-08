Celebrating 110 years of the Girl Scouts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday is International Women’s Day! A day to celebrate the many social, economic and cultural achievements of women worldwide.

In 1912, Juliette Gordon Low founded the Girl Scouts, forever changing the lives of countless young women.

“JGL was really a trailblazer. In 1912, not everyone was thinking about empowering girls and making girls leaders, but she looks around and says we can do this.”

This weekend the Juliette Gordon Low birthplace is inviting the entire community to celebrate her legacy, and a new chapter in the museum’s history.

“Saturday is the 110th anniversary of the founding of the Girl Scouts movement, so Girl Scouts have been inspired and preparing for leadership for 110 years.”

“With COVID relaxing a bit were able to get people out and into the spaces, so this weekend we are celebrating all of our newly renovated spaces asking people in Savannah to come out 12-4, see the spaces, enjoy entertainment, activities, an opportunity for savannah to come back together in one of our most historic buildings.”

Browning-Mullis hopes everyone can see just how important the Girl Scout’s mission is.

“Local Girl Scout troops are absolutely girl led. They take on the issues in a community that are important to those girls so every community should support them, encourage those girls, grow them into the leaders of tomorrow.”

And there’s no doubt the work of Juliette Gordon Low will carry on, for generations to come.

“Hope girls can think 110 years ago this woman had a vision to change the world, what am I going to do today that’s still going to change the world 110 years from now.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.