Chatham County Police searching for male suspect who robbed Waffle House

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

Officials say the suspect robbed the Waffle House at 2 Gateway Blvd around 1:25 a.m.

They say he is a white male, with a swastika tattoo under his left eye, and he is in his early twenties.

The detectives are asking for the public’s help.

Lastly, if you have any information about the robbery or suspect call Chatham County Police Department detectives at 912-651-4717, or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020.

All tips are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

