Daughters of Ireland gather with excitement for the return of the parade

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:55 AM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Daughters of Ireland gathered this year just like they’ve done for over 30 years.

But with a festival and parade finally making a comeback this year, there was even more excitement in the room than usual.

Every year the ladies gather not only to recognize their husbands, who have a role in planning the parade, but to celebrate their heritage.

“Every woman here has a background of where their relatives are from. Some are distant, distant descendants... and some are first generation Irish women that belong to this group,” Daughters of Ireland President Mary Ellis said.

Since the group was founded, it’s exploded from 12 to over 200 members.

