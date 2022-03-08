Sky Cams
Extra help arrives at the Savannah/HHI airport to ‘sniff out’ issues

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With more people flying into our area for St. Patrick’s Day and Spring Break season, the TSA is deploying some extra help.

The agency is sending teams of explosive detection K9s to the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport. They say the dogs will help them screen the additional passengers and “sniff-out” dangerous items.

The agency says they are strictly trained to sniff for explosives, adding another layer of protection, for travelers.

You’ll see the dogs in the airport throughout the rest of the month through the busy Spring Break season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

