First Alert: Stormy weather pattern, rounds of beneficial rain are in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Coastal Empire and Lowcountry region has been abnormally dry for several weeks and a portion of the area is, officially, classified as being in a “moderate drought.”

A much wetter weather pattern develops this week, promising some improvement in drought conditions.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day; rain more will more constant with few breaks and it’ll be harder to plan around.

Sunday (morning) is a First Alert Weather Day; a widespread late-season freeze is expected.

It appears there will be three periods of more widespread rain and storms; Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, during the day Friday and Friday night, into early Saturday morning.

Between Tuesday afternoon and Saturday morning, most of the area will average two to four inches of needed rain. Coastal, and southern, areas are forecast to average between four and six inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Widespread severe weather is unlikely, but a couple strong or severe storms are possible. The risk of strong, to severe, storms will be greatest Wednesday evening and again Saturday morning. But, that risk remains low for now.

The @NWSWPC is forecasting an average of 4"-6" of rain to fall between this PM & Saturday AM along the I-95 and Highway 84 corridors. A few neighborhoods could end up with more by the time all is said and done.



Keep an eye on the forecast; TV, wtoc.com/weather and in the WTOC Weather App. The team will be fine-tuning timeline and the risk of severe weather in the days to come.

Much colder, drier weather builds in during the day Saturday.

