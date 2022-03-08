Ga. senator pushing to help Tybee Island combat climate change

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff is pushing for hundreds of thousands of dollars in funding to create a network of sensors along Georgia’s coast.

He says the sensors would collect data on rising sea levels and help first-responders prepare as storms approach the coast.

“I’m announcing a push in the senate to build an integrated sensor network up Georgia’s coast that will collect long-term data about sea levels and flooding and storm surge, and also provide first responders with real-time data they need in an emergency,” Sen. Ossoff said.

Sen. Ossoff says Georgia Tech’s Coastal Resiliency Program would set up and help monitor the sensors.

He’s asking the senate for $600,000 in funding.

The senator says he believes it would end up saving taxpayers a lot of money and could also save lives.

