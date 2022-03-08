Sky Cams
Mascots help celebrate one year anniversary of Savannah’s children’s hosptial

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They may not talk, but their actions spoke louder than words Tuesday for kids at Memorial Health.

Blooper, the mascot for the Atlanta Braves, Split, from the Savannah Bananas, and team members from the Savannah Ghost Pirates all showed up to celebrate the one year anniversary of the Savannah Children’s hospital.

Dr. Stephen Thacker says they opened during the pandemic, so they didn’t get to celebrate properly.

He says this is just one of the examples of how the hospital is working to make both the children’s and parents stay more enjoyable.

“I think it’s an example of some of the things that we do every day here around the hospital and thinking through how we can make being in the hospital during what can be some of the scariest time in your child’s life, as a parent and for that child a little bit more approachable and more enjoyable. And one of those things is leaning in on how we celebrate just being, being kids,” Dr. Thacker said.

They are celebrating all week. Monday, they had miniatures horses visit their families.

