Rising gas prices are affecting different people in different ways

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Increasing prices at the pump are affecting almost everyone in different ways.

People are paying over four dollars a gallon at the Shell on Chatham Parkway and that’s impacting businesses across our area.

Steve Xuereb is in the driving business and his company SavtakeOut does local food delivery.

He has 14 employees and they have to fill up often as they make their way around the hostess city delivering meals.

“It’s going to make it difficult to have our drivers make what they normally do,” Steve Xuereb, Managing Partner said.

He’s searching for solutions to ease that burden.

“We’ve been looking into options. We could increase our fees to the customer though we’re trying to hold off for the time being, " Steve Xuereb, Managing Partner said.

Over at the Savannah Hilton Head International airport, rental car companies are seeing an impact as well but in a much different way.

“It’s actually helping us and boosting up our sales a little bit more because people are concerned with the whole gas going up and everything, so a lot of people are just prepaying the gas, not even worrying about it and just handling it, " Hope Robbins Customer Service Rep said.

That’s a national company though.

Back here locally, the owner of SavTakeOut says this isn’t just affecting his business but the whole community around it.

“These restaurants depend on us to continue the business for them and deliver the food so we’re going to have to be innovative to find ways to mitigate this because this isn’t going away any time soon,” Steve Xuereb, Managing Partner said.

As the struggle continues, his message to customers is simple.

“We’re saying it again. Shop local, keep your dollars in Savannah,” Steve Xuereb, Managing Partner said.

The principle, shopping local, has been more important than ever over the last two years and he says this gas price increase makes it even more crucial now.

