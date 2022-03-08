Savannah-Hilton Head Airport prepares for busy season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Patrick’s Day festival goers, spring break travelers and visitors coming for the RBC Heritage will all make their way through the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport over the next few weeks.

The airport is already getting busy, but they are expecting one of their busiest summer’s ever this year. Right now the airport is working to get new staff hired to be prepared for the big influx of passengers.

They hosted a job fair last week and are hosting another one on Tuesday. If you are interested, you can stop by the Crosswinds Golf Course Clubhouse from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on March 8.

They are looking for a wide variety of positions, some that are behind the scenes jobs and other front facing jobs at the airport. They are hiring for positions including airport operation agents, groundskeepers, HVAC technicians and parking services valet attendants.

“It’s always nice to have everyone there together, all the positions laid out so that people can talk about what types of things really might be involved in those positions and get a better personal perspective on how we do things, how our benefits operate and just where they might fit in best,” said Lori Lynah from the Savannah-Hilton Head International Airport.

During the summer they could have up to 74 flights a day. But already, many of their season non-stop flights have returned and the airport is getting busy.

If you are planning to catch a flight soon for spring break or have someone coming for a visit soon, give yourself plenty of time because things are picking up for the season so it will take longer to park, pick passengers up and get through the security checkpoint.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.